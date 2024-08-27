SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.