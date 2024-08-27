SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.05.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

