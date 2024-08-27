SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $542,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $1,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $4,585,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

