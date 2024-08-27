SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 59,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.85.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus increased their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

