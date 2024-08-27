SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average of $95.65.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

VLTO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,152 shares of company stock worth $1,211,920 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

