SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $684,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.11.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $354.30 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.09.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

