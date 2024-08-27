SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $130.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

