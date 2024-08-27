SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 41 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $303.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.22 and its 200-day moving average is $345.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

