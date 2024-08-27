SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Shares Up 0.2%

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 2,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

About SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC Pacific ex-Japan NR index. The fund actively invests in Asia Pacific companies expected to have an increase in dividends over time. ADIV was launched on Mar 31, 2006 and is managed by SmartETFs.

