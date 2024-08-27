SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

