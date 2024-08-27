Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMGZY stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

