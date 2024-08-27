SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. SofTech shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
SofTech Trading Down 100.0 %
SofTech Company Profile
SofTech, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SofTech
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for SofTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SofTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.