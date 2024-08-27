Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $337.42

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 337.42 ($4.45) and traded as low as GBX 311.36 ($4.11). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 313 ($4.13), with a volume of 72,807 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 337.42. The firm has a market cap of £174.83 million, a PE ratio of 802.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

