South32 (LON:S32) Stock Price Up 1.7%

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 157.70 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 157.40 ($2.08). Approximately 150,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 473,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.70 ($2.04).

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,210.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.36.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

