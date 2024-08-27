SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.41. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $1,345,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,425 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

