SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $566.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $574.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $543.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.94.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

