Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sphere 3D from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANY

Sphere 3D Trading Down 1.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ANY opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Sphere 3D has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.85.

In other Sphere 3D news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sphere 3D news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,643.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,189 shares in the company, valued at $145,301.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.28% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.