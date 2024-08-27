Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Director Chi Wah Yuen Sells 4,704 Shares of Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total value of C$147,963.85.

Spin Master Trading Up 3.3 %

TSE:TOY opened at C$33.37 on Tuesday. Spin Master Corp. has a 52 week low of C$27.52 and a 52 week high of C$37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of C$563.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$583.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.9961832 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

TOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial cut Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.63.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

