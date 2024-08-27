Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group from $2.85 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 9.8 %

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.30. Splash Beverage Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 4,390.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,365,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Splash Beverage Group

(Get Free Report)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.