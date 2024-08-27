Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.23. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 124,980 shares trading hands.

SPWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $2,488,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $384,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

