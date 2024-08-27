Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Sportsman’s Warehouse has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of SPWH opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sportsman’s Warehouse

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPWH. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

