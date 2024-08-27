Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 46,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $266,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $541,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $2,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

