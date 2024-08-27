Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Trading Down 5.4%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 1,856,899 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.
Spring Valley Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.
Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
