SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,604 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 254.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 580,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 416,942 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59732900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

