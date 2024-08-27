STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Cut to $44.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.57.

STAA stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 105.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur C. Butcher purchased 1,315 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $159,861.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,408 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 67,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

