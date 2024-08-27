Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Acquires 292,100 Shares

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 292,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $622,173.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,625,821 shares in the company, valued at $114,222,998.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $462,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 525,408 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $845,906.88.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $785,000.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,000,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $1,630,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

Standard BioTools Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LAB opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $803.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $37.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAB. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Standard BioTools by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Standard BioTools by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standard BioTools by 27.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Further Reading

