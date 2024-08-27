Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Lifted by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $133,952,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,264,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -146.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.