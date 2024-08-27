Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Stellantis stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $29.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 367.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 698,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 549,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,657,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 513,188 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Stellantis by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Stellantis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 18.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 63,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

