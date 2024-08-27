Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Get Greif alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEF

Greif Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GEF opened at $63.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Greif has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Greif’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Greif by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,972,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Greif by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Greif by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.