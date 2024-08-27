Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,566 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 24% compared to the average daily volume of 5,295 call options.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,760,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $228,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 8.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,995,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,222,000 after purchasing an additional 156,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,313,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,800,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,185,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after buying an additional 199,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,574,000 after buying an additional 549,395 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.17. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.08. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Stories

