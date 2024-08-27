Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Maplebear Call Options (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 7,379 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average daily volume of 5,370 call options.

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $312,460.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 381,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $91,962.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $312,460.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 381,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,458. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,674,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,361,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Maplebear by 102.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after acquiring an additional 876,439 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 3.3% in the second quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 980,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,109,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

CART has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Maplebear stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. Maplebear has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.35 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

