Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of B. Riley Financial Put Options (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 49,295 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 31,993 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

RILY stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $180.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on RILY

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.