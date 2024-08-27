Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of LifeStance Health Group Call Options (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,293 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 655% compared to the typical daily volume of 436 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LFST shares. Barclays dropped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,287,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 85,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $470,564.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,650,571 shares in the company, valued at $25,717,657.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 110,457 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,887 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 184,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 4.5 %

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.20. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

