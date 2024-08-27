StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance
ICD opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 4.93.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
See Also
