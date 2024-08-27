StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance

ICD opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 4.93.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

About Independence Contract Drilling

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling stock. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ( NYSE:ICD Free Report ) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 3.84% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

