StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.