StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.
MediciNova Company Profile
