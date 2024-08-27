StockNews.com Downgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
SunOpta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $6.21 on Monday. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $741.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SunOpta
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
See Also
