StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.50. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

