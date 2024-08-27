StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. SuperCom has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $43.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 263.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

