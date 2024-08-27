StockNews.com Upgrades Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) to “Buy”

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE UI opened at $205.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.75. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 829.74% and a net margin of 18.30%. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ubiquiti by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

