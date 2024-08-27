Stratasys (SSYS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect Stratasys to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Stratasys has set its FY24 guidance at $0.12-$0.19 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.120-0.190 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $546.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stratasys

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.