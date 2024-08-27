Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.72

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.72 and traded as high as $39.14. Strattec Security shares last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 26,018 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $156.53 million, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $143.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.51 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $49,250.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Strattec Security by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 10,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the first quarter worth about $325,000. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

