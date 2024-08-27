Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.74

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and traded as high as $27.09. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 7,217 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Stratus Properties Trading Down 7.3 %

Insider Activity at Stratus Properties

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 million, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

In other Stratus Properties news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $80,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,147,378 shares in the company, valued at $33,273,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $148,482 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Stratus Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Articles

