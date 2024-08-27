Strip Tinning (LON:STG) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55). 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 40,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

Strip Tinning Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.17, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.66 million, a P/E ratio of -840.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.92.

Strip Tinning Company Profile

Strip Tinning Holdings plc manufactures and supplies flexible electrical connectors for heating and antennae systems embedded within automotive glazing and to the connection of the cells within electric vehicle (EV) battery packs in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides windshield soldering connectors and heating materials, including FPC connectors, flat foil connectors, solder busbars, adhesive busbars, preformed busbars, and heating wires; back-lite soldering connectors comprising solder bridge connectors, crimp contact connectors, and round wire connectors with capacitors and coils; and ST flex products, such as battery electronics, lighting and heating products, smart glass products, and antennas.

