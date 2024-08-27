Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) Trading Up 0.8%

Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.42. Approximately 62,811 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 47,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive U.S. Energy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.

