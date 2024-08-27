Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

SUM opened at $40.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.15. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 121,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 75,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 20,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,187,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,458,000 after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

