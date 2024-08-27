Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider William J. Berger Sells 77,000 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,298.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NOVA stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
