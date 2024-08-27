Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum Buys 1,136 Shares

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 366,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,595.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance
SUNS opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.85.
Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
About Sunrise Realty Trust
Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SUNS) is an institutional lender that originates and funds loans to commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States. The firm seeks to target loans with investment rates in the mid-teens.
