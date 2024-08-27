SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $3.54. SuperCom shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 240,689 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 263.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

