Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.39

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $3.52. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 29,110 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 818.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 782,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 697,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

